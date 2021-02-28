SHREVEPORT, La- A disagreement between people in two vehicles leads to three people shot on Sunday night according to the Shreveport Police Department.
The shooting happened on Mansfield Road around 8:45 p.m.
SPD says one victim was grazed in the face by a bullet, one victim was shot in the pelvis and hand, and one victim was shot in the foot.
The first two victims listed were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with minor injuries, and the third victim listed was taken to Willis Knighton.
SPD said the suspect was driving a white four door vehicle. SPD is also investigating whether or not the car accident near Portland Avenue and Greenwood Road is connected to this shooting.
Up to 11 units responded to this incident according to Caddo 911.