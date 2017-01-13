A Virginia-based physician is running across the country to provide more healthcare to children in need.
Ultra-marathoner Dr. Levi Rizk is no stranger to long-distance running -- but this race is different.
"This is my second pair [of running shoes]. It has about 500 miles on it," said Rizk, while running through downtown Dallas. He swapped the first pair close to mile 1,000.
Rizk took a leave from work to run more than 3,000 miles from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. in 100 days.
"Dallas was close to the halfway point, but we’re at 1,537 miles," said Rizk, who is keeping a 12-minute per mile pace.
Rizk is running to raise money for The HOPE Association's mission. Their idea is to transform RVs into mobile clinics and provide no-cost health care for kids: physicals, immunizations, screenings, dental care, psychological care and more.
"This is New Mexico crossing train tracks and looking at traffic at the same time," said Rizk, pointing to his elbow and an injury suffered in a fall while running. "I ate it pretty bad,"
Scars, rashes and bruises are all part of the journey. Rizk logs 32 to 40 miles per day.
When asked whether he feels like he's making a difference by running, Rizk told News 8: "Absolutely. And even though there are days when I go out and feel like nobody knows about this, and I feel like I’m doing this all on my own, I’m sweating, I’m in pain, I’m trying to hold back my tears, but I … still need to keep going.”
Rizk's 2-year-old daughter Irie is along for the ride, and so is wife Mandy, who is 35 weeks pregnant.
"I can't imagine us being apart," said Mandy. "I didn’t know I was signing up for all this, but as I watched him over time I realized it was something bigger that he was doing than just running."
"We want people to pay attention to this cause," said Rizk, whose experience has been filled with new faces and unfamiliar terrain.
"We actually picked Dallas intentionally because of how impactful the community is here," said Rizk noting his last Texas stop before Texarkana.
Reaching this finish line marks the beginning of a new race -- that one, on wheels.
Rizk's goal is to raise $250,000. You can join him in this race by going here.