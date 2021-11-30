SHREVEPORT, La. - One of the biggest stories in Louisiana Tuesday is the new LSU football coach. Brian Kelly was hired away from Notre Dame to take the top spot in Baton Rouge.
But that's not the only thing Tiger fans are talking about in northwest Louisiana right now.
There is two other events that people in this part of the ArkLaTex are buzzing about.
The LSU basketball team will be playing Louisiana Tech at the Brookeshire‘s Grocery Arena on Dec. 18 in Bossier City, and it just so happens that the Independence Bowl is going to be played in Shreveport on that same day. Some locals are thinking about the possibility of an LSU appearance in that game as well.
"I'm not sure, I'm hearing just like everybody else about LSU. Should they come up here and be in the Independence Bowl, I think it could be a huge economic impact," Kelly Wells, executive director for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, said. "The last time LSU was here was against Notre Dame back in the late 90's. Like everybody else I would like to see LSU come up and play, but whoever we get we'll be super excited about and will be a huge economic impact driver for our area."
Having both Tiger teams in the Shreveport/Bossier area on the same day in December would be more than welcome for the LSU faithful of the northwest Louisiana.