SHREVEPORT, La. - Saturday's ArkLaTex Weather Maker was over Colorado Friday evening and headed our way.
This system will draw clouds up into the ArkLaTex by early Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon, showers will erupt over northern and eastern sections as the disturbance passes by.
Sunshine returns Sunday morning to the area. Lows will be near freezing.
Sunday afternoon looks nice with highs near 60.
Forecast rain amounts are light probably near a tenth of an inch north of I-20.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.