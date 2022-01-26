SHREVEPORT, La. - Light snow and rain were falling near the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex on Wednesday evening.
This was due to a weather disturbance in the upper atmosphere passing by. Even though the humidity was low, the system was strong enough to wring out a tiny bit of moisture.
This system is expected to bring a few snow flurries to the I-30 corridor during the late evening.
It could last through 2...
and as late as 4 a.m...
before dissipating by sunrise.
Clearing is forecast by midmorning Thursday.
Due to the dry nature of the atmosphere, no accumulation is expected.
