NATCHITOCHES, La --The Natchitoches Parish Library is proud to announce the addition of several exciting new offerings and building upgrades to its facility.
These new services and amenities were made possible through the NPL's ongoing efforts to enhance the community's experience and support lifelong learning.
A beautiful mural has been added on the first floor of the library featuring popular children's book characters, painted by local artist Annabel Jones.
On the second floor, "Star Books," a coffee and tea self-service bar has been added. This cozy spot is an approved area for eating and drinking that allows for patrons to bring their own snacks without worry.
Small meeting and study rooms were a common request at the library, and now they have arrived!
And much more new additions have been added to the library including, a home video conversion service, and access to many more digital programs including coding software.
You'll just have to stop by to learn about everything new.