It's a get-a-way for some and home for others. It's where survival of the fittest is law.
Just inside Bossier Parish, off the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and south of the Jimmie Davis Bridge, is the Red River National Wildlife Refuge, a little nugget of peace and tranquility that attracts animals and humans, alike.
'We're one of over 500 national wildlife refuges in the United States. And we have our headquarters unit here in Bossier City,” said David Young, a refuge ranger.
And with over 600 acres, all kinds of wildlife make refuge home, or at least a stop-over during a migration.
“We're a place where wildlife comes first. We protect wildlife habitat and migratory birds in particular,” Young said.
Young says the refuge is a place where visitors can see first-hand the birds, amphibians, cold-blooded and warm-blooded critters alike in their natural habitats. And they do that through school programs.
"We invite local schools to come out. Boy Scout, Girl Scout groups come out. We'll talk to them,” Young said.
Another of it's features is the geologic footprint of history. At the refuge, visitors can stroll down to a part of the Red River that was retired long ago.
"This is Lake Caroline … and Lake Caroline is an oxbow lake. It was at one time part of the main channel of the Red River," said Young.
The Red changed course in the 1940s, and left this habitat behind for area wildlife that for part of the year share their living space with anglers. During parts of the year, it's open for fishing and un-motorized boats.
Don't expect to do any cold water casting. The lake is closed in the winter so that wintering habitat can be protected for migratory water fowl. But it opens back up again for fishing and non-motorized boating on Feb. 1. Just don't forget your refuge fishing permit - at no cost.
If fishing is not a walk in the park for you, maybe walking the refuge trails would be, says refuge ranger Terri Jacobson.
"One of the things you can do here at the wildlife refuge is that you can go hiking. And we have a new blacktop asphalt trail. So, handicap accessible. Mothers and parents with strollers can walk along here. People can bike the trail. On the refuge on a whole we have about five miles of trails,” Jacobson said.
Between the trails, the lake and the peaceful serenity of nature as a whole, there is so much to do at the refuge.
Even our own Rick Rowe would find a new hang out for inspiration. Jacobson says folks go to the refuge for many different activities.
“We have people that come here to write poetry. Just sit here. And just commune with nature. Ah ya know, make spiritual observations, meditate, just enjoy nature,” Jacobson said.
You see Rick....there is a place for you.
The Red River National Wildlife Refuge is still considered a relatively new refuge, with the first property acquired in 2002. The headquarters center opened in 2012. The refuge stretches along the Red River Valley from Caddo-Bossier south to Natchitoches Parish.