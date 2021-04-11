fire.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La-  Sunday, firefighters found one person in a home that was on fire located on McCormick Street. The person was sent to the hospital to be treated in the burn unit. The call came in at 6:32 pm.  Firefighters were at the location in three minutes and it took 24 minutes to the fire under control with the help of 23 firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

