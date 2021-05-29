SHREVEPORT, La. - Two women, alerted by a Facebook post, plucked a stranded kitten from an Interstate 49 overpass in Shreveport Friday night as traffic whizzed by the rescuers.
A food delivery box, tethered to dog leashes and containing a can of tuna as catnip, was lowered to the stranded kitten by Megan Everett and Cori Baril of Parish Paws rescue. The box was buffeted by the wind and it took a few swings before it could be maneuvered close enough for the kitten to jump in and be lifted to safety – no worse for the wear other than being very hungry.
“It was scary,” Everett said of the rescue effort. “He would get to the edge – one wrong move and he would have fallen and we would have lost him.”
It happened on an elevated section of I-49 south of downtown Shreveport.
Heather Holland, who lives on nearby Southern Avenue, had been working in her garden about 8:45 p.m. when she heard mewing, looked up and saw the kitten on the ledge of one of the pylons that support the elevated interstate.
“He obviously was in distress,” Holland said. “The closer I got, the louder he got.”
Holland posted the kitten’s plight on neighborhood Facebook pages, and within minutes Parish Paws saw it and headed that way.
Using a flashlight and her phone, Holland guided the rescuers as they walked along the shoulder of the interstate as traffic whizzed by. Everett and Baril had found and rescued the cat and were back on the ground by 10:30 p.m. The cat had already devoured the can of tuna and was crawling over his rescuers, Holland said.
Holland, owner of rescue cats herself, calls the two women heroes.
“I didn’t know if we were going to be able to help him,” she said.
The kitten, which appears to be about three months old, is hoarse from meowing and has been named Kazoo to reflect the sound of his voice. He’ll be offered for adoption.
As for Everett and Baril, what was a little speeding traffic on an expressway.
“Nothing was going to stop me or her from getting that kitten,” Everett said.