BATON ROUGE, La. - Amazon’s massive Baton Rouge fulfillment center is now projected to open in mid-2024, company officials said Tuesday during a tour of the $200 million, 3.4 million-square-foot facility.
A similar tour will take place Wednesday at Amazon's Shreveport facility.
The Seattle conglomerate had said the Baton Rouge center could open by 2023. Company officials on Monday said supply chain issues that have plagued the entire construction industry led to the delay.
“It’s just taking a little bit longer than we initially thought, but we’re making progress,” Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said.
Kelly added Amazon has also revamped its outlook for its new facilities after its operations footprint “exponentially grew” in 2021 and 2022 to meet rising demand in online shopping from the COVID-19 pandemic.
