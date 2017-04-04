Wednesday, April 5, could be a game changing day for perspective teachers in the ArkLaTex. Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host a Teacher Career Fair from 9-11:30 a.m. in Eagle Hall on the first floor of the University Center on the campus of Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
The Teacher Career Fair provides teacher education students and other job seekers with an opportunity to visit in person with more than 20 prospective employers from area educational organizations.
The following school districts will be represented at the Teacher Career Fair: Texarkana and Lafayette County, both of Arkansas; and Texarkana ISD, Linden-Kildare CISD, Hooks ISD, Paris ISD, Mount Pleasant ISD, New Boston ISD, Pleasant Grove ISD, Gilmer ISD, North Lamar ISD, Pewitt Consolidated ISD, Avery ISD, New Diana ISD, Atlanta ISD, Red Lick ISD, Quinlan ISD, Chapel Hill ISD and Harts Bluff ISD, all of Texas.
Community Services of Northeast Texas Inc. and Opportunities Inc. also will have representatives at the career fair.
“This is a fabulous opportunity for our students,” said Debbie Shidemantle, director of the Teacher Preparation Program at A&M-Texarkana. “We appreciate the participation of the school districts and the hard work of our Career Development department for putting it together.”