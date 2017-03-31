TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas A&M University-Texarkana College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics will host its annual mathematics competition for high school students Saturday, April 8, at 9:30 a.m. in Eagle Hall on the first floor of the University Center on the A&M-Texarkana campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas.
The purpose of the competition is to support and recognize achievement in high school mathematics. Students enrolled in the following courses during the 2016-17 academic year are eligible to participate in the competition: Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II, Trig/Precalculus and Calculus.
"We are excited to be able to organize and host this event, where regional high school students can visit the A&M-Texarkana campus and showcase their talents and mathematical abilities,” said Dr. David Reavis, interim dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. “By participating, students will become familiar with our students and faculty and with what our university and colleges have to offer. They may even choose to pursue their college education with us once they see what we are all about.”
Contestants will meet in Eagle Hall of the University Center at 9:30 a.m. and will be assigned to testing rooms. Tests will be given from 10-11 a.m. An awards ceremony is set for 11:45 a.m.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three scorers in each contest. The top scorer in each contest will receive a $100 scholarship. The best overall performer will receive a $500 scholarship.
Scholarships are generously provided by Dr. Jauquita Hargus, professor emeritus.
“The students will be asked challenging yet reasonable questions in their respective subjects. It is a great opportunity to showcase the wonderful teaching and learning opportunities that are taking place in our area high schools,” said Dr. Debe Kincaid, associate professor of mathematics.
Registration is $3 per student.
To register and for more information, visit tamut.edu/math-competition or contact Dr. Debe Kincaid at (903) 334-6679 or Tana Pool at (903) 334-6676.