SHREVEPORT, La. – A dedicated public servant. An honorable man. A trusted friend. A man of God. A loving husband, father and grandfather. A man who wanted the best for his city.
All and more were among the tributes shared Monday morning during the funeral service for former City Councilman James Flurry. He died Thursday at age 71.
A crowd of family, friends, past and current public officials filled Rose-Neath Southside Chapel to pay their final respects to a man who dedicated 20 years of his life to public service. But much more than that, his life was one of true friendship to those he encountered along the way.
One of those who called Flurry a dear friend was another former councilman, Willie Bradford. The two had only known each other since meeting on the campaign trail in 2014.
Bradford said he and Flurry became fast friends. Close in age, they shared similar life experiences and marriage to their sweethearts.
Both had a close walk with the Lord. They visited in each other’s churches. Their families became friends, too.
“We learned that we had a real concern for Shreveport and wanted to make it better,” Bradford said, adding, “The times we spent together we learned more and more about each other and our friendship grew.”
Bradford was also there with Flurry during some of his health concerns. Bradford recalled several years ago when he used his employee badge to get into to the ICU room where Flurry was recovering from surgery.
A nurse told Bradford only family was allowed. “James said, 'Nurse, he is family. Can’t you see the resemblance?'”
That’s the moment the two men started calling themselves “brothers from different mothers,” Bradford said to laughter.
He shared other funny stories about their outings. But he also turned serious and also told the audience Flurry never sought the limelight nor wanted to be a big shot in city government.
“All James wanted to do was serve his constituents, and serve the citizens of Shreveport with love, honestly and kindness,” Bradford said.
“I keep saying James is the premiere public servant. He’s a man of integrity, a servant’s spirit with servant’s heart. His desire during his seven years on the council was to help make Shreveport better,” Bradford said, wiping away tears.
He concluded: “During our time together we repeatedly introduced legislation to help people, to help all people to pursue and get an opportunity to live a better quality of life.”
Caddo Parish commissioner Mario Chavez also was a close friend of Flurry’s. Both represented the Southern Hills area of the city.
He echoed Bradford in acknowledging Flurry’s love of his life, his wife Pat, and the role she, too, played in Flurry’s political life.
“May we all strive to honor James by loving our God and loving our neighbors,” Chavez said.
The Rev. McKee Williams, who recently retired from Rose-Neath, joked how he got to be Flurry’s boss a few times when Flurry worked for the funeral home.
With the blessing of the family, Williams shared a glimpse into Flurry’s last days. He knew his time was near so he began reminiscing of family who had gone before and who he would soon see again.
One of his biggest concerns was to make sure his wife would be taken care of. But when it came time to take his last breath, it was done peacefully and surrounded by the family who loved so dear, Williams said.