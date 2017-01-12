Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY EXTENDED TO INCLUDE ENTIRE ARKLATEX... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...TROUGH 6 AM CST TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS ADVISORY MAY BE UPGRADED TO A WIND ADVISORY IF WIND SPEEDS EXCEED 30 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&