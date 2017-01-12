"A March to the Monument" stepped off Thursday in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood. Organized by Southern University Shreveport, it was to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The noon event was put together by SUSLA's Department of Student Activities and the Student Government Association and Student Center Board.
The march began at SUSLA's JLV Student Center and proceeded to the monument of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the corner of MLK Jr. Drive and Hilry Huckaby.
A reception followed in he JLV Student Union.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will officially be recognized this year on Monday, January 16.