SHREVEPORT, La -- The Master Plan remains in place for residents of Caddo Parish outside Shreveport city limits. A proposal to repeal the plan failed in a 6-6 tie vote at Thursday's commission meeting.
But the question of who will make up a new planning board is still up in the air. Commission President John Atkins says a request for a state attorney general's opinion may take several weeks.
"That will tell us how we can staff a rural planning commission, whether that needs to be staff with appointees, or whether it can be staffed with elected officials, which would likely be Caddo Parish commissioners," Atkins says.
He says people outside the city objected to the original plan to appoint a planning board. They feared they would not get fair representation.
It's an issue since those residents' complaints about enforcement of the Unified Development Code convinced the legislature to cut the parish out of the Metropolitan Planning Commission.