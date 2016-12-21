In a mad dash to snag those last minute Christmas gifts, shoppers are being targeted.
"People get lost in that and they see advertisements or bate to bate them into doing things they shouldn't be doing with their credit card information or their bank information," said Sgt. Bobby Herring of the Caddo Sheriff's Financial Crimes Task Force.
The latest scam attempting to steal the personal information of millions of holiday shoppers won't be found in lines or parking lots, but in the palm of your hand.
What seems to be a saving grace for shoppers is actually a big tech tool for thieves, fake apps.
The apps promise exclusive deals on some of the hardest to find gifts.
This year, that elusive toy is called a "Hatchimal," an interactive animal that pops out of an egg.
With days dwindling before the holiday, some parents in search of a "Hatchimal" are willing to do anything they can to get one and that includes unknowingly putting their finances in serious jeopardy.
Sgt. Herring told KTBS, "we see personal information stolen daily and reports daily. People get frustrated because once their information is stolen it can used anywhere. They could use it in New York or overseas. Its almost impossible for us detectives here in Caddo Parish to go after these criminals."
Most of these apps appear normal and will sometimes closely resemble actual sites like Ebay.
Once installed the apps dump damaging malware onto your computer, stealing your personal and financial information.
Shoppers should stay vigilant. Detective Herring said check for reviews.
The official websites will typically have some type of response from users.
Also look closely at the how the app is spelled.
Incorrect spelling will typically tip you off that the app is fake.
One way shoppers can protect themselves is how you pay.
Detective Herring says not to use that bank card that has direct access to your checking or savings account, instead use a credit card when making online purchases.
If you dispute a payment, its much easier to stop the transaction.
"We see a lot of people using their debit cards for online shopping and the problem with that is when you get your debit card compromised it comes out of your bank fund. You don't want to be in a position where all of you money is drained out of your account," added Sgt. Herring.
This holiday season the elves may be busy in the North Pole, but inside this vacant mall in Caddo Parish Sgt. Herring and his detectives work to keep your hard earned money where it belongs.