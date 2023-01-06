TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy.
The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen. Bob Hall, from Edgewood. It allows licensed gun owners to carry concealed handguns on university and college campuses and extends the same privilege to all Texas public and open-enrollment charter school campuses.
Hall told ABC in 2021, "Schools, known as a gun-free zone, might as well hang a neon sign saying, 'If you want to harm kids, come in here.' The more people there are who can protect, the safer our society is."
According to the Dallas Observer, some teachers have voiced concern over guns on public school campuses, citing the inexperience of licensed gun carriers with little training in combat, concerns of negligence with the guns, and fear of the danger of more weapons present during a chaotic event.
If the new Bill 354 passes, it would be effective on Sept. 1.