SHREVEPORT, La. — A police chase Tuesday afternoon ended with a stolen U-HAUL flipped in a front yard, a shot fired and an arrest.
It began with a police chase on Fairfield Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport police said a man rented a U-HAUL and didn’t returned it.
Officers spotted the suspect in the U-HAUL and tried to pull him over, but he took off.
During the chase, he hit another car then flipped the U-HAUL into a yard in the 700 block of McCormick Street.
Police said the suspect crawled out of the U-HAUL window and ran away. He jumped fences and ran through backyards.
A neighbor saw the suspect running by and fired a warning shot. Eventually, plumbers working nearby tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived.
The suspect and the man in the car he hit were hospitalized for treatment.