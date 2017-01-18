LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a former senior vice president at a Russellville communications firm has pleaded guilty to mail fraud.
U.S. Attorney Christopher Thyer says 52-year-old Blaine Francis Houser of Dover waived his indictment and pleaded guilty Tuesday. In court records, Houser admitted using company money for personal reasons.
Houser was a senior vice president at ICON Communications. His plea agreement calls for him to pay restitution of more than $255,000 to the company.
Houser faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and his sentencing has not yet been scheduled.