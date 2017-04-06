"This is our new lobby. Our new lobby is going to accommodate 120 seats. To my left hand side here we do have our new ticketing counter, that will be a lot larger than the one in our downtown terminal," said Dinero Washington of Sportran.
KTBS got its first glimpse inside the new Inter-modal facility on Murphy Street, but that's not the only new digs for Sportran this year.
"In the past, Sportran has always operated out of one terminal downtown. Everything left that terminal and came back into the same terminal downtown about every hour or so. So one of the things we're doing now is adding additional connectivity between facilities," said Washington.
So now instead of one, Shreveport will have two transit hubs. The second one will be called the Southwest Transfer Hub at Cedar Grove Park. Bidding is underway and they hope to have phase one construction begin by May 15.
"So one of the things that this facility will help with is our east/west connectivity. Right now, our current system has a lot of north/south routes and we don't have a lot of east/west connectivity. One of the new routes as part of our new transit plan will go down 70th Street. It will be a new east/west route on 70th Street," said Washington.
But, that's far from the only major improvement Sportran riders can enjoy because of the new southwest hub on the corner of St. Vincent and 68th.
"One of the routes that will be impacted majorly is our Southern Hills route. Our Southern Hills route will now be able to come into this facility. In the past that route has taken about an hour and 20 minutes to go out of the downtown terminal, back into the downtown terminal," said Washington.
"We're able to start a new Walker Road/Bert Kouns route. One of the things we didn't do well was serve north Bert Kouns as well as Walker Road. So now we're providing services to Southwood High School and that Bert Kouns area with Teleperformance, Word of God Church. And that opens up new opportunities for new ridership in our area," said Washington.
Phase 1 will cost $525,000 of your federal tax dollars in the form of a grant from the Federal Transit Administration. It will begin service this summer simultaneously with the new Inter-modal facility on Murphy Street. Phase 2 which will include a structure with bathrooms will follow with a price tag of approximately $200,000.
Another area the new hub will help serve is Ellerbe Road down to the new Kroger Marketplace and on Flournoy-Lucas out to the Willis-Knighton Live Oak Facility.
The city of Shreveport donated the land at Cedar Grove Park to the Sportran project in order to qualify for the Federal Transit Administration grants.