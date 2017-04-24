A house on Thornhill Avenue in Shreveport got a lot of attention earlier this year when neighbors say not only did it pop up overnight but everyone thought thought it was a mobile home that's not legally allowed in the neighborhood due to zoning restrictions.
But was that really the case?
"She expressed that it may not be the business of her neighbors if she had a permit or not but it is to be in compliance with the city laws. Everyone has to do that so it's nothing personal," said City Councilman Jeff Everson earlier this year. Now, Everson says the home owners permit issues have been paid.
After the city received complaints on the home, it was discovered that a city permit had not been applied for. The issue with the permit has since been resolved and according to Everson, the home project is now good standing with the city. Everson also notes this particular property is not in the Fairfield Historic District. It is in the neighborhood but is not zoned historic.
Originally, neighbors were upset at what they thought was a mobile home illegally moved into the historic neighborhood on Fairfield because mobile or manufactured homes aren't allowed per zoning laws.
Oney House Mover's out of Marshall. Texas, moved the structure. That means although it was mobile as it moved, it isn't a mobile home at all. But just a house that was transported by a house mover to the homeowner's lot with an existing foundation on Thornhill.
KTBS spoke to the homeowner at the center of the controversy who didn't want to go on camera but says she's disappointed in all of the negative attention.
She's even going so far as to make modifications to the home, like giving it a front porch and a doorway facing Thornhill Avenue, as zoning regulations require and that's what they're working on right now.
Construction of the door and front porch should wrap up over the next couple of weeks, weather permitting, and the homeowner says the negative attention hasn't dulled her joy at moving into her family's home on her family's lot in Shreveport.