SHREVEPORT, La- A shots fired call on Sunday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for Second Degree Murder according to the Shreveport Police Department.
SPD responded to the 700 block of West 75th Street around 4 p.m. because a man and woman had a domestic dispute.
Police say they caught the man involved in a traffic stop. The man lied about his identity, physically resisted during the stop, and ran off on foot.
Police chased him and then tased him when they saw him pulling something out of his pocket.
SPD later found out the man's real identity - 31-year-old Alvin Combs - who was wanted for Second Degree Murder. They say this arrest is a big deal for the department and for Shreveport.