It's a story of lifelong friendships, trust and money -- all made and all lost.
Patrick Long knew his days were numbered. He had Lou Gehrig's Disease, for which there is no cure.
What he didn't know until shortly before his death last year at age 54 is that money he had invested with lifelong Shreveport friend and businessman David deBerardinis was gone.
Long, a native of Shreveport, made documentary films for 30 years. He was a mentor at Moonbot Studios, the Oscar-winning animation studio founded by children's storyteller Bill Joyce. Colleagues say the father of four was a sort of mentor at Moonbot, making in-house documentaries that went behind the scenes.
He had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease--- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis --- which affects nerves and muscle use. Over time, those affected lose the ability to move and communicate.
Patrick, who lived with the disease for three years before he died, could have been like Eeyore, the pessimistic, gloomy donkey in the children's series Winnie-the-Pooh. But he put on a good public face. In the midst of his dying he taught the rest of us how to live, his obituary read.
"I think he's an example for all of us. He handled it elegantly," former Moonbot colleague Brandon Oldenburg said. "You have every right to be a 'woe-is-me' person. He wasn't."
Shortly before his death last July, friends said, Long found out that nearly $4 million in investments he'd made over four years with deBerardinis was gone. Among that money was a $1.6 million bank loan to deBerardinis that Long and two others had guaranteed. His widow, Nancy, would be sued by the bank this month in an effort to collect.
Long's widow is among the latest group of people to allege deBerardinis ran what amounted to a Ponzi scheme that, instead of investing in energy trades, put investors' money into a Peter-to-Paul scheme where no trades were made and new investor money was used to pay old investors or fund a lavish lifestyle that included planes, trips to the Caribbean, a camp and a big house in Shreveport.
The friendship between Long and deBerardinis goes back five decades. They grew up together in Shreveport.
Patrick was one of the groomsmen in David's wedding in 1993. David became a stockbroker. They once were partners in a business, according to filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Patrick became a documentary filmmaker. Among the films was "Forgiveness: The secret of peace," chronicling the life and struggles of a Catholic priest in Rwanda.
Over time, Patrick lived in four states. He and Nancy bought a house overlooking a lake in North Carolina, which would be his last home. He died at a hospice in Hendersonville, N.C.
The suits against deBerardinis say investors who were promised double-digit returns have lost a total of $54 million they invested, although some investors have gotten part or all of their original investments back through interest payments on money they loaned deBerardinis to do the trades. Others have received partial returns on their investments.
deBerardinis has refused comment on the allegations. In a deposition in one of the civil suits, he invoked his right against self-incrimination. One person familiar with deBerardinis, speaking on condition he not be identified, said deBerardinis had put the money into the energy trades and that the money was lost through the fault of a trading partner, not swindled. He noted deBerardinis was upfront with investors that their money was gone and has not tried to leave town.
Investors who have filed suit against deBerardinis include businessmen whose companies have done business in Shreveport for generations. Their businesses include insurance, retail and service businesses, investments, nursing homes and energy.
deBerardinis is the subject of a criminal investigation by the FBI. No charges have been filed.