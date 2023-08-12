SHREVEPORT, La. - Doctors say a surge of COVID is working its way through Shreveport.
The increase is not as big as the prior three summers, but it is still causing concern.
The Northwest Louisiana Office of Public Health says Louisiana averages about 700 cases per week but recently has seen more than 3,000 cases.
That strand is still Omicron and not causing many hospitalizations.
A new variant is also on the rise called EG.5 and is an Omicron offshoot. About 17% of new COVID cases in the U.S. are EG.5 related.
Reportedly, wearing a mask can reduce your risk of COVID by 90%.
“I want people to be aware that it is still out there and that it is something that you need to just protect yourself from. Be aware of it. Make sure that you're taking good care of yourself,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, Regional Medical Director at Office of Public Safety in Northwest Louisiana.
If you are at high risk, doctors are recommending wearing a mask, social distancing and getting the vaccine.
With kids back in school, doctors are saying to not let the fear of COVID stop students from attending classes and to remind children to wash their hands and keep their distance from sick students to help reduce the risk of COVID.