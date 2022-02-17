SHREVEPORT, La. - A Taste of Soul #TheCulturalExperience is bringing great food, culture and entertainment to Shreveport on Sunday at Artipsy Studio.
Craig Johnson, owner of Craig Events, is the host and creator of A Taste of Soul. Johnson believed it would be a great idea for Black History Month to host this event by highlighting some of Shreveport's African American caterers and chefs and the significance of food in Black culture.
"I thought about our roots as African Americans and how food and African American cuisines brought families and different people together," said Johnson.
Famous chefs and restaurant owners such as Damien Chapeaux of Orlandeaux's Cafe, Joslin of Vegans on the Run and Kayleigh of Krue Events are just a few of the faces that will be catering at the event.
A Taste of Soul will also showcase African American dance and music as it relates to the history and culture as a race. A portion of the proceeds raised at this event will go towards fighting against sickle cell, a disease that primarily affects African Americans.
A Taste of Soul will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets and click here to learn more about Craig Events and what events he's planning for the upcoming year.