SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanksgiving is a day to be thankful. But a lot of military members spend the holidays serving their country away from home. Many service members are alone, with no friends or family.
The Warrior Network decided to do something about it, with what they now call The Warrior’s Thanksgiving Feast.
“We started this back in 2014. Really and truly this event is where the entire idea of The Warrior Network came from,” said Trey McGuire the founder and director of the non-profit.
Back then, Trey along with some military families and service members had no place to go, so they organized a small Thanksgiving feast. It started with a little more than 100 people. It now serves about a thousand service members each November.
“A lot of the people who come, this is their only Thanksgiving experience, this is the only thing that they are going to have. We have people tell us that,” he explained.
Last year, The Warrior Network honored the Kidd family. Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kidd was killed in front of his home in Bossier City, as he confronted some car thieves.
“We wanted to share the story of what had happened to them. And yes while their story detrimentally horrible, there was so much good that came out of his existence,” said McGuire.
This year, the feast will be about suicide and prevention.
“We have seen the trend in the military of how you actually deal with suicide. This year we are tackling that head on, and how do we help service members find their value and understand their influence,” explained McGuire.
The meal is free for all active duty military members, reserve and their families, but so there is no confusion, not for veterans.
The Warrior Network is also looking for volunteers to help out for the Thanksgiving feast.
If you want to help out, visit https://www.twn.family/feast , then click on the tab that says click here to volunteer, and submit your information.
You’ll receive an email with further instructions.
And for those who are still not sure if they should join, Trey says:
“Come hang out with us; this is your family.”
The feast is Sunday at the Shreveport Convention Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those attending must present a military ID.
There are only a few seats available, make sure you register today visiting https://www.twn.family/feast
If you would like to learn more about Bridge the Mission and donate, visit https://www.ktbs.com/community/bridge-the-mission/