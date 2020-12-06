SHREVEPORT, La - A violent Sunday in Shreveport continued as a third shooting critically injured two women who were sitting inside a vehicle according to the Shreveport Police Department (SPD).
According to Caddo 911, the shooting happened just after 6:30 Sunday evening.
SPD suspects the shots were fired from a home that the women had just exited on the 400 block of West 77th Street.
One of the women had life-threatening injuries, and the other had serious injuries, but was still alert on scene.
Both women were taken to the hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department.
SPD is investigating whether this shooting and the one on Pines Road are related because they happened in close proximity to each other, and all victims involved were shot while they were inside of cars.