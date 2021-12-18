a wiener wonderland

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman has created a Christmas wonderland fundraiser in honor of her deceased dachshund.
Megan Gardner started Wiener Wonderland around 2014 originally as a joke. Gardner says that she found several wiener dog Christmas decorations after the holidays and that people eventually started sending her more. Gardner's decorations are such an annual fan-favorite that people drive from Ruston to come see them in her yard. She now has over 116 decorations this year and she puts them out by herself.
Gardner dedicated this year's Wiener Wonderland as a fundraiser after losing one of her of two dachshunds, Andouille Sausage, on November 28. Andouille was 15 years old.
Gardner wanted to start her fundraiser to bring awareness for adoption for senior pets in the area. Gardner says that new puppies are typically chosen as pets over older dogs for the holidays. The wonderland is dedicated this year to Gardner and her friend, Aubre Clark pet companions. Clark lost her 15-year-old doxie, Rudy, to lymphoma a week before Andouille Sausage.
"Can you imagine our dogs not having a loving family during their illnesses and at the end of their lives," said Gardner. You think of all of the people that are owners like me and Aubre that don't think of their pets like family. They're willing to leave them in animal control when they're sick or because they want to exchange them for a Christmas puppy."
"Rudy was the first dog I ever loved and like my first child," said Clark. "We couldn't imagine seeing senior pups in a situation where they fall ill and don't have their loved ones."
Gardner partnered with the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana to not only raise awareness, but also to raise money to help costs go towards rescuing and adopting senior dogs within the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
"We don't know the reason why, but it happens where people get tired of their old dogs," said Sarrah Walton, volunteer at Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. "One lady brought her eight-year-old huskie dog to the shelter because she's now getting a Yorkie puppy for Christmas and her family was worried about how the huskie would handle it."
If you'd like to donate to the Humane Society you can do it via PayPal in Andouille and Rudy's honor by putting their names in the notes. The PayPal website is rescuehsnwla@gmail.com. Donations can also be accepted through the Facebook page 'Diary of a Diabetic Dachshund.' Click here to donate.
Gardner's decorations can be seen in person at 349 Albert Avenue in Shreveport, La.