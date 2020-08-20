BATON ROUGE, LA — Today, AARP announced two Louisiana organizations will receive 2020 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest number of grantees to date with more than $2.4 million awarded among 184 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement “quick-action” projects to create more livable communities across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Here in Louisiana, projects funded include:
· Shreveport Common, Inc. a historic blighted nine-block area located at the eastern edge of Shreveport’s HUD Choice neighborhood. The area is being transformed into a creative cultural community following a year-long creative placemaking vision planning process. The $25,000 grant will fund ADA compliant tables to complete the Art Bosque Food Truck Court with outdoor seating, giving neighbors and community a gathering place to connect with friends and embrace healthy living. Lighting, trash receptacles and directional signage will also be installed.
· Southern United Neighborhoods (SUN) is a 501c3 public charity founded in March 2010 by low to moderate income people that uses research and training to combat the poverty, discrimination and community deterioration that keeps low income people from taking advantage of their rights and opportunities. The $5,000 grant will be used to improve the St. Roch community of New Orleans by replacing an underutilized area with space where people of all ages can engage with each other by caring for a green space. Residents will have access to fruit and nut trees.
“Shreveport Common, our community, our partners and neighbors are thrilled to receive this AARP grant for permanent seating in the new Caddo Common Park Art Bosque Food Truck Court. These AARP tables will be a visible invitation for people of all ages and abilities to come and stay a bit to eat, rest, watch or try something new, meet and interact with each other, creating an active park and connected neighborhood,” said Wendy Benscoter, Shreveport Common director.
“We are incredibly proud to partner with Louisiana’s grantees as they work to make immediate improvements in their communities, encourage promising ideas and jump start long-term change,” shared Denise Bottcher, AARP Louisiana state director. “Our goal at AARP Louisiana is to support the efforts of our communities to
be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities and the coronavirus pandemic has only underscored the importance of this work.”
All projects are expected to be completed by December 18, 2020, and are designed to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:
· Create vibrant public places by improving open spaces and parks and activating main streets.
· Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options by increasing connectivity, walk-ability, bike-ability, way-finding, and access a wider range of transportation choices.
· Encourage the availability of a range of housing by increasing accessible and affordable housing solutions.
· Increase civic engagement and demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” by bringing together local leaders and residents from all backgrounds to address challenges.
· Support coronavirus response and recovery efforts by ensuring older adults’ access to information, essential services, and civic life.
The Community Challenge grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages. View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at www.aarp.org/communitychallenge and view an interactive map of all of the Community Challenge projects and AARP Louisiana’s livable communities work at www.aarp.org/livable.