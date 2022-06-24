NEW ORLEANS - Virtually all abortions in Louisiana will be banned after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday issued a historic order overturning the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision.
The high court’s ruling negates the landmark 1973 ruling that permitted abortions nationwide. Under Friday’s decision, each state chooses whether to allow abortions. Louisiana is one of 13 states that bans abortion with the high court decision Thirteen states have laws that restrict the right to abortion.
The vote to overturn was 6-3, with the conservative judges in support and the court’s three-member liberal wing in dissent.
State legislators and governors in Louisiana, Republicans and Democrats alike, have sought for years to ban abortions but have run into the roadblock of Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to the procedure.
Friday’s ruling triggers a law passed by the Legislature in 2006 that imposes an immediate prohibition in Louisiana on all abortions except those where giving birth would threaten the mother’s life.
