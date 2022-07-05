NEW ORLEANS - When abortion clinics in Louisiana reopened during what is likely a temporary reprieve from the state’s abortion ban last week, women rushed to reschedule canceled appointments or grab a new slot at one of the state’s three abortion clinics before a July 8 hearing.
Outside the New Orleans clinic on Thursday, patients talked about needing to pick up their kids, being late for work, and putting the procedure on credit cards. Some were angry about the Supreme Court decision. Others had too much on their mind to give it much thought.
If abortion goes away entirely in Louisiana, who would it affect most?
