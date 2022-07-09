NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana’s three abortion clinics were forced to stop providing abortions Friday, after a New Orleans judge ruled that a challenge to Louisiana’s abortion laws needs to play out in Baton Rouge, bringing the state’s strict ban back into effect.
The decision, by Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Ethel Simms Julien, was the latest blow to abortion-rights advocates in Louisiana, who have sought to delay what is likely the inevitable end to legal abortions in the state. The court case is among a mountain of legal challenges being heard across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned a half-century of legal precedent that guaranteed a right to abortions.
Julien agreed with abortion providers that there are “inconsistencies” in the state law banning the procedure and establishing up to 15-year prison terms for doctors who perform abortions. But she said the case belongs in the courts in East Baton Rouge Parish, which typically hears challenges to state laws and statewide elected officials. She ordered it moved there.
A Shreveport abortion clinic and a nonprofit group of medical students with New Orleans chapters brought the suit, and will now try “as soon as possible” to persuade a Baton Rouge judge to block the law from taking effect, the Center for Reproductive Rights said.
