BATON ROUGE, La. - A state Senate committee Tuesday advanced legislation that would give prosecutors the ability to go after online and mail-order distributors of abortion pills.
Senate Bill 388 would clarify criminal penalties for distribution of abortion pills.
Sponsoring Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, noted that current law requires the physical presence of a physician when the two pills are dispensed and administered. Nevertheless, mail-order pills are sent to Louisiana patients with little information and no evaluation by a physician.
Senate Judiciary C Committee Chair Franklin Foil, a Baton Rouge lawyer, quickly pointed out that law points to the inducer of an abortion, which under SB388 would mean the mother buying abortion pills over the internet.
Hewitt said that was not her intention to target mothers and would make the necessary changes to the wording to ensure that. She wants to apply criminal penalties to the distributors.
