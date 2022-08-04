BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorneys for the abortion providers challenging Louisiana's trigger ban on the procedure asked the state Supreme Court Thursday to reinstate the block on the ban as the legal battle plays out.
At issue is a legal question over whether district courts must put their rulings on hold while the decision is appealed. Judge Don Johnson, of the 19th Judicial District, sided with abortion providers last month in a hearing over the state's abortion ban, granting a preliminary injunction. But the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled that Johnson had to grant the state a "suspensive" appeal that stayed the decision while the injunction was appealed.
The ban on abortion, which has no exceptions for victims of rape and incest, was reinstated Monday.
If the state Supreme Court agrees with the plaintiffs in the case, the state's law would be blocked for the third time since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending a half-century of precedent guaranteeing a right to an abortion.
Read more from our news partner The Advocate.