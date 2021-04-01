BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana administered more than 116,000 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1.23 million people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 25% of the Louisiana population has gotten at least the first shot.
The state says 782,189 people have been fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, more than 1.95 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.