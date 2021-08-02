About 3,000 inmates in Louisiana could get parole under new law

BATON ROUGE, La. - A new prison standard that became law Saturday allows nearly 3,000 lifers, habitual criminals and old-timers, including armed robbers, to apply for parole that eventually could free them from decades behind bars.
As startling as that sounds, prosecutors and law enforcement are OK with the change as Act 122 untangles at least one strand from the bowl of spaghetti that basically has levied different sentences and parole eligibilities for the same crime depending on when the person was convicted during the past three decades.
The state’s morass of overlapping and contradictory parole rules and laws were mostly enacted during the "war on crime" of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, putting Louisiana at the top of the list for per capita incarceration rates — highest in the U.S. and higher than those in Cuba, Iran and Russia.
“This is a very significant piece of legislation that restores equity to the system,” said Kerry Myers, deputy director of the Louisiana Parole Project, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit that provides legal representation and residential reentry services to parole-eligible people sentenced to life in prison.
Before becoming Act 122, House Bill 145 breezed through legislative committees and floor votes, taking up about a half-hour total consideration — based largely on the opening line that the measure was a compromise that district attorneys and law enforcement officials didn’t oppose.
“We believe it was an opportunity for the Legislature to address fairness with respect to nonviolent offenders,” which make up about 65% of the 34,000 or so state inmates, said Loren Lampert, executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, the powerful Baton Rouge-based group that represents all 42 state prosecutors.
The district attorneys took a neutral position on HB145, helping draft one part and monitoring the language of the second part.
“I understand what they were doing. We’re OK with taking some of these complexities out,” Lampert said.
“The changes in Act 122 that allow for parole eligibility after 15 years for people with a life sentence for nonviolent offenses put prior laws more in line with the reforms passed in 2017,” she added.
That doesn’t mean those offenders will be getting out of prison immediately. This new law doesn’t affect “good-time release,” which is basically is a calculation for well-behaved, relatively minor criminals that amounts to guards kicking an inmate’s cell and saying “out,” on the determined date of release.
Act 122 opens up eligibility only for a hearing before parole board members, who closely review the supplicant’s crime and criminal past along with their record while in prison.
A study by a group of criminologists and sociologists from the State University of New York at Albany and the University of Pennsylvania analyzed data from 1.6 million prisoners across the country. Their report, published in August 2020, found that during the “tough on crime” era, adults were arrested and charged with crimes that carried longer sentences and placed under parole rules that kept them incarcerated longer than earlier offenders.
Louisiana wasn’t the only state. But this state went further than most.
Although high courts on both the state and federal level haven’t overturned the sentences, more and more judges are commenting on the unfairness.
Perhaps one of the better examples is when five of seven Louisiana Supreme Court justices on July 31, 2020, upheld the decades-long imprisonment of Fair Wayne Bryant for the crime of stealing hedge clippers.
He had been arrested in 1997 by Shreveport police after admitting that he had scoped out carports for gasoline cans when his automobile ran out of gas. Police found hedge clippers that Bryant said, but couldn’t prove, were his wife’s.