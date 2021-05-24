BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana administered over 54,000 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1.6 million people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state says over 1.4 million people have been fully vaccinated. That's more than 29% the state's population.
As of Monday, 2.9 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.