BATON ROUGE, La - The Louisiana Secretary of State's Office reminds voters the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 20 election is Tuesday at 4:30 pm.
Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the parish Registrar of Voter's Office.
Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”
The Secretary of State's Office says that the deadline to return a completed ballot is Friday at 4:30 pm.
An instructional video provided by the state shows step-by-step how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot.
Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member.
The office says should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on Election Day.