Shreveport City Council member Stephanie Lynch, whose frequent absences from council meetings have become an issue, was present for Tuesday's work session and final council meeting of the year.
Lynch has missed nearly half of the council's regular meetings and more than three-quarters of its agenda work sessions this year, a review of council minutes shows. Lynch, who represents District F in west-central Shreveport, has been present for 13 of the 24 meetings where the City Council votes on city business and has been absent 11 times, records show. She has missed 20 of 24 work sessions, where the council meets to discuss the next day's agenda, minutes show.
Lynch refused to talk to a KTBS reporter when she walked into the council chambers for Tuesday's meeting.
In an interview with KEEL radio on Tuesday morning, Lynch said none of her constituents have complained to her about her attendance record. She said her district has special needs that require direct communication with constituents more than attending meetings.
"My constituents know me. I know them. I feel like I know what their needs are," Lynch said. "Could I have attended more meetings? Sure. Should I have? I think that is debatable.
"For me to be effective for the district I have, I need to spend the majority of my time working directly with the people (in my district). A lot of what needs to be done takes place outside the realm of the City Council meeting."
In an e-mailed statement to KTBS before the report on her attendance was aired earlier this month, Lynch said "it has become apparent that a vile agenda is being pursued by KTBS on behalf of forces outside of my district in an attempt to make me kowtow to the interests of people who love sellout, Oreo, Uncle Tom ass Black elected officials, of which I have never been, and never will be."
Asked by KEEL to elaborate, Lynch said: "The sellouts know who they are."
Following the broadcast of KTBS' story, Lynch turned to her Facebook page and labeled the KTBS story as "fake news."
She wrote: "In a recent fake news story, KTBS stooped to a new low by purposely compromising what little privacy I have, but more importantly, my safety. They purposely lied, and created a false narrative about my residency/domicile, and about city council pay being solely tied to meeting attendance. This plot was contrived by forces outside of my district in an attempt to make me kow tow to the interests of the White establishment, and not the interests of my constituents and the people who elected me, who are 88% African American. I have never been a sellout, Oreo, Uncle Tom ass Black elected official, and I'm not about to become one now. I'm going to keep fighting for and on behalf of ALL of my constituents in District F with every breath in my body. #notgonnaletnobodyturnmearound."
The most absences of any other council member this year was three, by Oliver Jenkins.