SHREVEPORT, La. - Allergy season is here, and grass pollen is skyrocketing in Shreveport.
"There's been some speculation that climate change may have contributed to earlier and longer growing season for those plants,” said Dr. Caroline Caperton, allergist at Willis Knighton.
The longer season is leading to more pollen in the air, causing many people to feel the effects.
"You may notice your itching in your nose and kind of doing the nasal solute, having more dripping, running and not just forwards like blowing your nose, but also postnasal drip where you'll get that throat clearing cough," Caperton said.
However, allergies can also be confused with other sicknesses.
"So, one of the things that we differentiate, a fever versus hay fever, which is allergies, is that allergies aren't really fever at all. So, if you have a temperature spiking or if all of a sudden somebody was sick and now you are too, and you're having all of a sudden onset of clear mucus. You're not really having a lot of itching or sneezing. You’re having more of like drainage and sore throat. Those may be more of an issue, and especially fever, that may be more of a viral illness that we need to kind of take care of,” said Caperton.
Caperton also says that if you are more sensitive to allergies that you should avoid going outside during high pollen counts and if you do, to wear a mask.
Nasal sprays, saline rinses, and over-the-counter allergy medication are also an option for those struggling with allergies. But if all that fails, Caperton recommends speaking with your allergist about other considerations.