Two puppies left for dead outside of an animal shelter are now fighting for a second chance at life.
“Malnourished, dehydrated, suffering from parasites,” said Dr. Michael Thomas with Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital.
That’s the condition two puppies were in when they arrived to Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital after being found outside the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter Monday morning.
“They went through everything you could think of and still managed to survive,” said Jeff Dorson, Executive Director for the Humane Society of Louisiana.
They said someone cut off the female puppy’s ear.
“And now that injury is infected. And now we're having to try to treat that and it's going to scar bad and leave this animal looking very abnormal,” said Thomas.
The Krewe of Mid-City Mutt Mamas rescued the pups from the shelter. They named the girl Maggie and the boy Miles. Miles is doing better, but the staff still isn’t sure if Maggie will make it. Regardless, they’ve still got a long battle ahead of them.
“Recovery is generally going to take probably 3 to 6 months for these pups. I mean, we're fighting an uphill battle to get them back where they should be. They're way behind because they are severely malnourished,” said Thomas.
The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a $750 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible.
“This type of crime is usually not isolated. The person is immune to this or used to it. They've done this,” said Dorson.
They said it’s hard to make arrests or get convictions in these types of cases but they do all they can to help.
“We have a group of volunteers who make sure these types of crimes get the full attention they deserve. They talk to the D.A., they make sure it's prosecuted to the fullest,” said Dorson.
If you have any information on who did this call the Humane Society of Louisiana at (888) 648-6263.
If you would like to help with the puppies’ recovery click here.