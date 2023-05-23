I20 Wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-vehicle accident sent people to the hospital and caused a major traffic tie-up on both sides of the Red River Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.in the Westbound ane of Interstate 20 near the Spring Street exit.

Witnesses at the scene tell KTBS that a red jeep hit a black Cadillac Escaladefrom behind.

They say the jeep flipped and was then hit by a white pickup truck.

Several children inside the Escalade were taken to a hospital for treatment.

It took hours to clear away the wreckage, leading to a traffic backup that stretched for miles.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
1
2
0



Recommended for you

Load comments