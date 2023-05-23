SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-vehicle accident sent people to the hospital and caused a major traffic tie-up on both sides of the Red River Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 4:30 p.m.in the Westbound ane of Interstate 20 near the Spring Street exit.
Witnesses at the scene tell KTBS that a red jeep hit a black Cadillac Escaladefrom behind.
They say the jeep flipped and was then hit by a white pickup truck.
Several children inside the Escalade were taken to a hospital for treatment.
It took hours to clear away the wreckage, leading to a traffic backup that stretched for miles.