BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A 30-year-old man from Haughton was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.
The man was riding a motorcycle northbound on Benton Road at Hospital Drive around 7 p.m. when the driver of an SUV turned left from the southbound lane into the path of the motorcycle, according to a news release.
Bossier City Police and Fire personnel transported the motorcyclist to Oschner LSU Health, where he died.
His name is being withheld until Thursday to allow notification of other family members.
The Bossier City Police Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. Impairment is not suspected.