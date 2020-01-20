SHREVEPORT, La. - For a second straight night an accident near the Youree and East 70th intersection closed part of a major road.
Shreveport police had closed part of Youree drive south, just south of East 70th street. The road is back open.
The accident happened between East 70th Street and Regal Drive just before 7 p.m., Monday.
No word on what caused the crash, if anyone was injured.
KTBS has attempted to get information several times with no luck.
Traffic was detoured through the Sam's Club parking lot.
Drive times were not affected by the detour.