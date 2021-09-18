Milam Street Double Fatality

SHREVEPORT, La. - An  auto accident claimed the lives of two people in Shreveport Friday night.

It happened shortly after 10:00 p.m., at the train underpass on Milam Street between Exposition and Sunset Drive.

An officer on the scene told KTBS 3 that emergency crews arrived to find a teenage girl dead and a young girl between the ages of 5 and 7 years old severely injured.

The younger girl was pronounced dead on arrival at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
2
4
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments