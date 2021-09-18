SHREVEPORT, La. - An auto accident claimed the lives of two people in Shreveport Friday night.
It happened shortly after 10:00 p.m., at the train underpass on Milam Street between Exposition and Sunset Drive.
An officer on the scene told KTBS 3 that emergency crews arrived to find a teenage girl dead and a young girl between the ages of 5 and 7 years old severely injured.
The younger girl was pronounced dead on arrival at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.