SHREVEPORT, La. - An accident occurred Thursday morning in the intersection on Youree Drive and Stratmore Drive in Shreveport.
The accident happened around 11:34 a.m. According to the Shreveport Police Department, one vehicle was traveling north on Youree Dr. and the second vehicle was attempting to turn onto Youree from Stratmore when they collided.
Police say their conditions are considered to be non life threatening and both were transported to Willis Knighton Pierremont. Traffic has been diverted from the northbound portion of Youree Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.