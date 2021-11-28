MARSHALL, Texas - At approximately 05:15 p.m. on Saturday, Harrison County Sheriff's Office dispatch began receiving 911 calls regarding a hunting accident involving an 11-year-old female.
The calls determined that a father had accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey Road in Hallsville, Texas, with a high-powered rifle. Once HCSO Deputies and Emergency Medical Services units arrived on the scene, they located the victim with life-threatening injuries.
An EMS care flight was requested, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather. The daughter was transported by EMS and escorted by HCSO, Hallsville PD, and Texas DPS to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, TX.
After lifesaving efforts were administered, the 11-year-old female was pronounced deceased. An HCSO Investigator and Crime Scene Investigator responded along with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Game Warden to complete a thorough investigation into this matter.
HCSO and TPWD will complete this investigation jointly due to the incident being a "hunting" episode. The victim was identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George and she was a 6th grader. Sheriff Fletcher stated, "Anytime a young person loses their life, it's tragic for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."
Sheriff Fletcher is working with Hallsville ISD Superintendent Martin to coordinate grief counselors for all faculty and students affected by this horrible tragedy.