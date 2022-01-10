MANY, La. -- A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Sabine Parish family that was injured when a tornado ripped through southeast Sabine Parish early Sunday morning.
The five members of the Westfall family are among six people injured as the EF2 tornado passed through the Peason Community with wind speeds of about 125 mph. Their mobile home, which was reduced to rubble, was counted in the 30 structures damaged. Two horses elsewhere in the community were killed.
Justin Westfall is in the ICU at an Alexandria hospital with multiple injuries. His daughter, Kaylee, 8, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment. Justin's wife, Alesha Westfall, and their twin sons, 3-year-old Connor and Carter, are recovering from their injuries at a family member's home.
Donations through the GoFundMe account will help the family with medical and living expenses. They lost all of their belongings in the tornado. As of Monday morning, more than $15,500 had been raised toward a $20,000 goal.
Neighbors and volunteers from other communities swarmed the Peason area Sunday to assist the affected families in salvaging what they could from the wreckage. That's expected to be repeated today.
Pine Grove Baptist Church is serving as a staging area. Louie's Pizza food truck will be there from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to feed community members and volunteers.
The U.S. National Weather Service's Shreveport office said the tornado's maximum width was around a half-mile and the path length about 3.5 miles. It started at 4:53 a.m. on Peason Road, which is about 7 miles northeast of Hornbeck, and ended at 5:01 a.m. after lifting shortly after passing over Bridges Road about 10 miles east of Florien.
Although the tornado was in a rural part of the parish, the weather service said the "impressive maximum width" allowed many homes and structures to be affected. Approximately 30 homes were damaged, with 10 to 15 either heavily damaged, destroyed or rendered unlivable.
The weather service survey suggested the tornado was the most intense in a narrower corridor from Highway 118 to where it crossed McInnis Road. Several structures showed signs of the EF2 level tornado. The peak winds destroyed the Westfall family's home, blowing it about 60 feet and piling it up against a tree line.
Another person was injured further downstream but was not considered to be critical, the weather service said.
Scores of farm and outbuildings were destroyed. The survey team also documented two horses as casualties.
A photograph of cows trapped in a barn was shared on Facebook. A family member later said the cows were recovered unharmed.
There were at least five cows killed on other property, along with some goats. Chickens and guineafowl are missing from another property.
"This tornado was quite anomalous for its above average width in relation to its relatively short path length," the weather service said. "There were a few EF2 damage points associated with extreme swaths of tree damage, although little debarking was seen."
The survey team estimates at least 1,000 trees were either snapped or uprooted.