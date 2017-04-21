An account has been set up to benefit the family of DeSoto Parish sheriff's Deputy Chris Sharpley, who died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash.
The account has been established at Citizens Bank. Anyone may make donations at all of the bank's locations under the name of Stephanie Sharpley.
The donations will go directly to Deputy Sharpley's family.
"We would like to thank everyone for the support and prayers during this time," states a news release from the sheriff's office.
Sharpley's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel in Shreveport. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Burial will be at Forest Park West Cemetery.
Sharpley, 48, of Grand Cane, was en route to work when the deadly crash occurred. He was traveling south on U.S. Highway 171 on his personal Harley Davidson motorcycle when another motorist, Tarrius White, 23, pulled out from Rives Road.
Sharpley was wearing a helmet but it was not a DOTD approved one. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at DeSoto Regional Health System.
White, who wasn't injured, was cited for failure to yield and illegal window tint.
Sharpley was assigned to the corrections division. He was a supervisor of an inmate crew that did road maintenance work for the DeSoto Parish Police Jury.