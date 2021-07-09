MINDEN, La. -- An Arkansas man arrested Thursday in Webster Parish in an alleged asphalt paving scam also faces charges in Bienville Parish.
Mike's Construction owner Michael Morris Jeffery, 45, of Texarkana, Ark., is charged with false impersonation, cheating and swindling, failure to obtain a permit and three counts of theft of assets of the aged in Webster Parish.
The Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office has warrants charging Jeffery with two counts each of residential contractor fraud and exploitation of the elderly and one count of unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.
Webster Parish sheriff's Chief Deputy Hank Haynes arrested Jeffery Thursday after he spotted a man with asphalt equipment at a house as he drove on U.S. Highway 371. Haynes was aware of numerous complaints the sheriff's office had received about transient asphalt driveway pavers in the parish so he stopped to get a name and check for permits.
That's when he discovered the man with the asphalt equipment was the same one wanted for carrying out alleged scams over the past few weeks. In one of the instances, the man falsely told a homeowner he was employed by the Webster Parish Police Jury, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Jason Parker said, "We have numerous complaints about this group’s quality of work and outrageous prices residents were forced to pay. We will not tolerate individuals or businesses who scam our residents or take advantage of our senior citizens."
Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said the situations involving Jeffery in his parish happened on June 14 and June 17. During the first one, Jeffery is alleged to have quoted the homeowner one price then jacked up the amount. During the second encounter with a homeowner, Jeffery initially quoted what was considered a reasonable price but then demanded $3,700.
Jeffery entered the homeowner's home uninvited, said Ballance, adding, "The victim felt intimidated by Jeffery and he became aggressive toward the elderly victim."
Jeffery's bonds in Bienville Parish total $225,000. He'll be taken to Bienville Parish for booking after his release from Webster Parish.